Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend payment by 47.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $700.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

