Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Oaktree Strategic Income has decreased its dividend payment by 24.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oaktree Strategic Income has a payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCSI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

