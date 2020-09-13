Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCDGF. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.