OKB Price Hits $6.30 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One OKB token can now be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00061208 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market capitalization of $377.99 million and $191.84 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.04725464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009745 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

