Omni 24 Hour Volume Hits $472,822.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00042839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $472,822.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00462720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,049 coins and its circulating supply is 562,733 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

