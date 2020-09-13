OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMVWY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of TMVWY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,456. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.