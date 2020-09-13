OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of OTMP stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.77. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.80 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $66.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

