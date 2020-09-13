Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Oracle stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $61.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

