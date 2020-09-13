Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $65.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

