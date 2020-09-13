Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

