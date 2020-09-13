Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £142.83 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,587 ($20.74) per share, with a total value of £142.83 ($186.63).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 11 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,378 ($18.01) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.07).

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,582 ($20.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.76 million and a PE ratio of 27.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,215 ($15.88) to GBX 1,485 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($18.23) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

