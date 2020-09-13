Oxford Square Capital Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

