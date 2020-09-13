Parachute Market Cap Reaches $3.65 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $301,374.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,943,878 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

