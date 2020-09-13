PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $60.81 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,931.66 or 0.18767485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.04725464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00061208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 31,479 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.