Peerplays (PPY) Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.67 million and $46,404.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00295075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00116373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.01591104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00189370 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.