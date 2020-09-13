Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$37.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.29.

PPL stock opened at C$31.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3669643 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 139.53%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

