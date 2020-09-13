PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $139.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

NYSE:PKI opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

