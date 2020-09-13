PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.49. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

