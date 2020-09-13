Petrofac (LON:PFC) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Underperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 267.19 ($3.49).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.85) on Thursday. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

In other Petrofac news, insider David Davies purchased 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, with a total value of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

