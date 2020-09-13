Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. 3,007,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,685. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

