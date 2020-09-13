Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $78,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. 3,007,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,685. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

