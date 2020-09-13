Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,960.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Phore has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $22,960.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005701 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,113,995 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

