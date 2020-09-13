Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 423,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 806,829 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

