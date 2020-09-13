Pi Financial Reiterates “C$20.50” Price Target for Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Pi Financial set a C$20.50 price objective on Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GBR has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CVE GBR opened at C$17.87 on Thursday. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.25 million and a PE ratio of -113.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$72,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 810,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,936,822.50. Also, Director Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,072,955.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,400 shares of company stock worth $985,500.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

