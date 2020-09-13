Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 910,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $8,761,992.20.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

