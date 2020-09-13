Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PHT stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

