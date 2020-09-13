Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAV. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

