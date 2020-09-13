Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MHI stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $67,105.80.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.