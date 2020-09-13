PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. 1,631,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

