Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce sales of $5.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.98 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $3.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $21.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 million to $23.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.19 million, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28).

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

