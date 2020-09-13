PotCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.73 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $2,645.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,279.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.31 or 0.03485798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.02155829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00464290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00844005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00599066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,652,098 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.