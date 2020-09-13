PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

