Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE:PRI opened at $120.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Primerica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

