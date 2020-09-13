Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PGZ opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

