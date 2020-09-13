Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progress Software in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRGS. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of PRGS opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 71.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

