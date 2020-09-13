Propy Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. In the last week, Propy has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $190,727.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Propy Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

