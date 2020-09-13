ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the August 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 984.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6,328.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $655,000.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.