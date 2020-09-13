Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Raised to GBX 290

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 324.44 ($4.24).

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The firm has a market cap of $570.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 492.70 ($6.44).

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 6229.9894923 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

