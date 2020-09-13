PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the August 15th total of 3,069,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TBVPF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.71.

