Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.46. The company had a trading volume of 602,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.10 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $5,132,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,336 shares of company stock valued at $22,256,336. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

