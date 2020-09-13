Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,604 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,542 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,940 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $105,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,745,504. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

