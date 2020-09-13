Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $141.61. 461,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

