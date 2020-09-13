Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,889,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

