Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after buying an additional 4,404,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,106 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $53,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,491,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

