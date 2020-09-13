Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,538,000 after buying an additional 168,518 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.03. 1,202,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,510. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.