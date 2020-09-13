Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.96 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 545,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after buying an additional 189,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.24. The stock had a trading volume of 752,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $230.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,633,341.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,614 shares of company stock valued at $66,080,439. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

