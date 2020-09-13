Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.04 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. TCF National Bank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,723.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,916 shares of company stock valued at $795,487. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,934,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.