Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.65 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Square were worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,583 shares of company stock valued at $36,198,971 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $170.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

