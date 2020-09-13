Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $21.80 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,684 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,524. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

