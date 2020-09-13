Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.58% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,089,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.37. 589,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

